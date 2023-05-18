JOPLIN, Mo. — As we’ve mentioned numerous times this month, it’s National Mental Health Awareness Month. Spreading that message is crucial for workers at Urgent Behavioral Solutions, a clinic focusing on a quick response to mental health issues.

“We see a lot of people looking for talk therapy, to kind of process things that are going on in their lives, things that are really stressful. Looking at dealing with depression. We have people that want to work through by talking or needing help with medication,” said Stephen McCullough, UBS Asst. Dir. Crisis Svcs.

Just a small part of what they do at Urgent Behavioral Solutions… a growing option for patients in need of mental health support.

“It’s an urgent care designed for behavioral health needs. So what we’ve done is we’ve created a facility that addresses multiple different types of urgent needs that they may have in behavioral health, whether it be medication management, therapy case management, peer support.”

They had 11,000 visits in 2022 alone – mostly single trips, but also some short term care until a patient could connect with the right mental health professional.

“Most have mental health issues that we have, especially with depression and anxiety are very treatable. They can be handled very quickly and very efficiently, whether it’s through therapy, medication or the combination.”

Urgent Behavioral Solutions has been open since 2020. The growth they’ve seen since them is also prompting the addition of a new component of primary care.

It has helped to start the treatment process for many cases of heart disease and high cholesterol, even cancer. But whether it’s general medical advice or helping with mental health issues, they say there’s a big need, one that’s growing.

“Especially since COVID. We’ve noticed that there’s a lot of there was a lot of isolation. There was a lot of periods where people were really reflective on what was going on in their life. And we’ve noticed that there have been more people willing to address those needs since that time where we’ve sat locked down,” said McCullough.