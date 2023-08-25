JOPLIN, Mo. — Hydrating properly is key, right now, in this heat.

“Most times of the year, our body does a great job of regulating our electrolyte balance. But when we sweat, we lose electrolytes,” said Shannon Linder, Registered Dietitian

You may start out drinking water. But the more intense the activity, the more the need grows for electrolytes.

“If it’s an activity like sports or something where you’re getting your heart rate up and you’re sweating a lot — you might need to switch from water, which is a great hydration drink. That’s you know what we want to go for but you might need to switch to a sport drink with electrolytes or an electrolyte drink about halfway through,” said Linder.

if your electrolytes fall too low, your health can suffer.

“You might get headaches, might feel kind of lethargic,” said Linder.

Even dizziness, confusion or nausea. You can get electrolytes from both food and drinks.

“Workout — have maybe the hydration drinks, and then at the end of your workout to have a mineral-rich snack. Actually, things like milk are perfect hydration drinks or snacks because it has an extra protein and fat. Stays in your stomach longer so you can absorb that potassium and sodium and calcium. And also things like nuts are really good for replacing magnesium and sodium and lots of citrus fruits or vegetables,” said Linder.

Electrolytes are minerals that are important to the way your body keeps going.

“Things like potassium and sodium, phosphate, magnesium, calcium,” said Linder.

It’s also important to remember not to do when you need to resupply — avoid energy drinks and alcohol which can both be dehydrating.

“The electrolyte drinks — for the healthy American, they do a great job,” Linder said.