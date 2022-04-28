KODE — When your child is sick, you’re probably hoping to get them to see their doctor ASAP. But when they’re healthy, it’s still important to stay in touch.

“They’re so important. First of all, it lets me know what your kid looks like when they’re healthy and what their baseline is. This is their medical home and a pediatrician needs to know how your child looks healthy,” said Dr. Beth Garrett, Pediatrician.

And it might just catch a problem before it’s serious.

“Things like hernias, we may catch developmental disorders we may catch height growth issues, weight issues. We catch a lot of depression and anxiety right now. Parents also bring in questions during those times may have issues with asthma and allergies,” she said.

It’s also a good way to stay current on vaccinations and update baseline conditions.

“I’m always looking at a child’s coloring, how they’re acting. Are they acting fatigued from how they normally act if they’re normally coming in here and they’re very active, when they come in and they’re really acting very tired.”

The frequency of wellness visits will depend on a number of factors, including your child’s age.

“In the first couple years of life, we’re seeing kids very frequently and we are watching those developmental milestones and looking at developmental scales and asking parents a lot of questions is your child doing this, this and this, and really, from the first newborn check, and through ages six and seven until we switch the focus more into like emotional, we are asking all kinds of developmental questions to make sure that kids are meeting their emotional development, their physical development, their social development,” said Dr. Garrett.