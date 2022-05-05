KODE — We’ve all had to rush for a band-aid to deal with a cut finger or scraped knee. But sometimes the bleeding is much more serious, prompting a call to 911.

You can help jumpstart treatment if you’re trained in what’s called “stop the bleed.”

“Any way that you can prevent blood loss you prevent someone from going into shock,” said Dr. Kevin Christian, Freeman Surgeon.

And Dr. Kevin Christian adds excessive blood loss can lead to the loss of an arm or leg, or even a patient’s life. And that’s where the “Stop the Bleed” campaign can make a huge difference.

“What can you do in that emergency setting, to control bleeding, to be able to buy time to get someone to a hospital or a higher level of care where that can be more appropriately addressed?”

There are three primary steps, starting with knowing when to step in. And that includes calling 911.

“You see a car accident happen, somebody’s bleeding. You we want you to be able to act, we want you to go ahead and apply pressure to that wound,” said Susan Garrison, Freeman Ed. Coor.

But just applying pressure may not be enough.

“We’re going to pack that wound. If it’s a deep wound we want to pack that with some gauze and then again continue to apply pressure,” added Garrison.

A serious injury to an arm or leg may call for a tourniquet.

“They may not have an actual tourniquet available. They may need to go and get if they have a belt on take a belt off, take a shirt off, wrap it around the leg, whatever we need to do to apply something that stops the blood flow to that site. So you’re going to put that above the site of the womb to stop the blood flow down from the whether it be a leg and arm you’re going to stop that blood flow at that point,” Garrison said.