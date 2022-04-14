KODE — It’s that green film covering your car — or sometimes a nearly invisible cloud of pollen hovering in the air. Springtime can be tough for patients with allergies.

“You can all see the tree pollens blowing everywhere. It’s not going to start covering the cars,” said Dr. Nathan Box, Allergy Specialist.

And for some allergy sufferers, that can mean itchy, watery eyes, sneezing and a runny nose.

This time of year, tree pollen is to blame.

“So you want to go ahead and you take in anti-histamines such as Zyrtec, Allegra, Claritin, Zyzal before you’re gonna go out about half an hour before you go outside to go enjoy the outdoor weather,” continued Dr. Box.

Those over the counter medications will help with many moderate cases of allergies. There are other options when that’s not enough.

“My biggest suggestion and recommendation for people, especially nasal allergy sufferers. The best medication class out there is by far and away topical nasal steroid sprays such as Nasacort or Flonase. And you can buy those over the counter also without prescription it’s a two to three puffs each nostril once a day.”

If your symptoms are severe, you may want to consider immunitherapy.

“People who need to come to my office for allergy skin testing, and allergy shots or people that their allergy symptoms just aren’t relieved by the over the counter medications such as antihistamines that you take by mouth or nasal steroid sprays. It’s where they’re really affecting activities of daily living,” said Dr. Box.