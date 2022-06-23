KODE — A tick bite is an unpleasant experience at best.

However, in some cases, it can have a long-lasting impact that could eliminate some of your favorite foods from your diet.

“Runny nose, shortness of breath, wheezing, headaches, and oftentimes gastrointestinal symptoms,” said Dr. Nathan Box, Freeman ENT.

And especially hives. The issue could connect to a bug like the Lone Star tick.

They’re signs that a bite has given you an allergy to red meat, based on a carbohydrate called Alpha galactose, also known as alpha-gal, and that’s not just beef.

“Red meat is anything that walks with four legs. So, we’re not just talking about cattle, we’re also talking pork and deer, you know, those kinds of things,” said Dr. Box.

The fix is complete elimination from your diet.

Not just the meat, but gelatin-based foods like marshmallows, Pop-Tarts, and gummy candy.

“A subset of the people that are alpha galactose positive, they can’t even ingest or drink dairy products because what does milk come from? A cow. Now that’s not all of them, but some of them,” said Dr. Box.

These patients can be at risk for anaphylactic shock, and so should carry an EpiPen, just in case.

“The amount of people that are coming down with these symptoms is increasing. We don’t know if it’s just because more people are having these symptoms, or if it’s because we’re testing for it more,” said Dr. Box

There is some good news though. It might not be permanent.

“In my practice, I usually monitor the person’s alpha galactose level over several months to a few years and if it keeps trending down after they’ve eliminated red meat from the diet, sometimes a small portion of those patients can go ahead and slowly start reintroducing red meat into their diet,” said Dr. Box