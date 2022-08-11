JOPLIN, Mo. — NEEDS FEAT IMG

When you think of treating depression, you may think of Prozac or Zoloft. But if your medication isn’t handling the issue, you may qualify for a different type of therapy.

“So I had a mom that would cry every day. That’s what she said, ‘I cry every single day. I went to work and as soon as I got home, I went to him I went to bed.’ Now what she’s experiencing, is that she is cooking dinner. She’s engaging with her kids, her kids are noticing that she feels better. She’s going out more with friends. She just says ‘it is completely different for me,'” said Michelle Willis, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.

All thanks to a change in her medication. But it’s not just another pill.

“Spravato is a nasal spray medication that we use in combination with an oral antidepressant to treat adults who have treatment-resistant depression, meaning they’ve not had success in managing their depressive symptoms with other medications or treatment,” said Willis.

It’s somewhat unique as a mental health aid since it is a nasal spray.

“It is rapidly absorbed by the body and it gives patients the ability to respond to that medication faster. A lot of times patients will only have side effects the day of treatment,” she added.

Which can include dizziness, nausea, or blood pressure issues. Those side effects mean Spravato must be taken at the clinic where the patient is under observation for a couple of hours. The medication itself acts differently than other antidepressants, which often target serotonin, norepinephrine, or dopamine.

“Spravato acts on a chemical called ‘glutamate,’ which is also related to mood because one out of every three patients don’t respond to your typical antidepressants. This allows us a different way to help the patients respond to their medication,” said Willis.

Spravato is not recommended for all mental health cases, especially when the patient has a history including an aneurysm, unstable blood pressure, is pregnant, or planning to become pregnant.