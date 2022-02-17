KODE — When you think of the Super Bowl or the Olympics, you likely picture athletes at the absolute top, or close to the top of their games. They push themselves both physically and mentally.

The latter, particularly with regular athletes, is the focus of tonight’s KODE Medical Focus.

“You know, for many of these athletes, it’s a once in a lifetime, if even that, opportunity,” said Jacob Hefner, Ozarks Ctr. Adult Outpatient Svcs.

Striving to be the best… which can mean compromising other priorities.

“Yeah. You know, in order to be the best, there’s a lot of compromise. There’s a lot of sacrifice that happens and it is so you’re hyper-focused on the goal. Everything about your life revolves around being able to accomplish that one goal. And so a once in a lifetime achievement requires a once in a lifetime dedication.”

For some athletes, that intense focus can lead to mental health issues, especially anxiety and depression.

“35% of our professional athletes report symptoms of mental health crises, and so this is a large percentage we don’t consider that this is something that they deal with on a regular basis. And I think it’s probably good recently that we’re starting to become more and more aware of the challenge,” continued Hefner.

Warning signs can include behavior issues or changes in relationships.

“It can start out with difficulties sleeping, changes in relationship, but it can progress to full blown major depressive disorders, even eating disorders and definitely other symptoms as well.”

Athletes shouldn’t wait for a mental health crisis to seek help.

“Earlier is always better. I think for an athlete if I’m asking that question, like ‘Is this what I want to do? Should I talk to someone about it then?’ That could be just your body, your mind, your emotions saying ‘yeah, the time’s now — let’s have that conversation,'” added Hefner.