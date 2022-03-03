KODE — March is National Kidney Month – a reminder that many patients start experiencing damage long before the signs warn them something’s wrong.

“I guess my legs will get really, really swollen. But I will go to rest and the next day that will be back to normal,” said Efraim Luevano, Dialysis Patient.

But that didn’t last. Efraim Luevano ended up in the hospital, diagnosed with Lupus. Now he’s on dialysis, three times every week, something he calls lifesaving treatment.

“Without it, God forbid, I probably wouldn’t be here,” said Luevano.

Now he wants to warn other patients to watch out for issues with their kidneys.

“Kidney disease is a very common disease and there are two major causes of kidney disease. The first one is diabetes, and about 1/3 of the people that end up on dialysis are because of diabetes and the second common causes high blood pressure,” said Dr. Abdul Nagaria, Freeman Nephologist.

Just the start of the list of conditions that can lead to dialysis. Even frequent use of NSAID medication can be a cause.

“Anytime you taking some of those medications and the length more than two to four weeks, I think it would be good that you are under supervision of your physician.”

Symptoms may not develop until significant damage is done.

“They start having nausea, vomiting, difficulty concentrating, itching, fluid buildup that shows a swelling in your legs or breathing problems,” added Dr. Nagaria.

Regular dialysis can take a toll on patients both physically and financially. You can help support them through the annual fundraiser the March O’ The Kidney. It will be held Saturday, March 12th from 8:00 to 11:00 A.M. at Northpark Mall.