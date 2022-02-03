JOPLIN, Mo. — You know that exercise is key to keeping your heart healthy.

But what you eat is just as important to maintain good health after a heart attack or keep one from happening.

“Healthy diet is typically one that is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and low fat dairy, poultry, fish, nuts and seeds. It often will also limit high sodium foods, foods that are higher in saturated and trans fats and the more processed foods that have maybe added sugars,” said Whitney Kitchell, Clinical Nutrition Dir.

For protein, think chicken, salmon or even nuts like walnuts. Just about any vegetable is good for your heart.

“Encouraging non starchy vegetables in the diet because those are often lacking for many people. So, trying to eat a variety of colors in your diet could be helpful, because those highly pigmented fruits and vegetables are going to have a lot of the antioxidants and phytochemicals.”

Also incorporate plenty of fruit in your diet.

“Looking for whole fruit first would be important. So fresh, frozen. If you’re buying canned fruit, look for fruit packed in water or its natural juice.”

It’s a good idea to steer clear of processed foods and especially transfat. And also keep an eye on the kinds of fat you’re using to prepare a meal.

“We like to encourage liquid vegetable oils so especially olive oil, canola oil, butter in moderation is an okay choice and reduce the more processed forms of these fats and oils such as like shortening, stick margarine,” added Kitchell.