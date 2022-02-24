KODE — National Eating Disorder Awareness Week hopes to draw attention to conditions like anorexia and bulimia – but also how it’s treated.

“Exposure therapy is like the, one of our first steps for clients like towards freedom and so what I mean by that is it is us helping our clients lead in to that which is uncomfortable for them,” said Samantha White, Lic. Professional Counselor.

Licensed Professional Counselor Samantha White says without that – she finds her clients experience a lack of freedom, even isolation, which can worsen an eating disorder.

“Another like step in the process is we develop a hierarchy, which is a like a list of things that they usually don’t want to do or do not like or find disgusting. And we rank those things on a scale of zero to 100.”

It could be anything — eating fish or foods that are sticky. The client then goes through increasing exposure to the trigger, like honey.

“So that she is able to experience stickiness and expose herself to that so that she’s able to eat sticky foods or be okay with being sticky,” said White.

Another technique deals with mirrors as a way to focus on how they look at themself.

“The mirror exposure is specifically for people who struggle with looking at themselves in the mirror. Because like with the ability to feel those emotions initially it’s going to increase their distress, but like they built that confidence in being able to handle those things, like the distress begins to drop,” added White.