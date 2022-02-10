KODE — There are a long list of symptoms that can be a sign it’s time to head to the emergency room.

But in some cases, you can get the treatment you need at Urgent Care, possibly faster than a trip to the ER.

“Urgent Care is for minor injuries and illnesses. If you have a urinary tract infection or rash or fever, cough, those types of things belong in urgent care. You should only use an emergency department if you have a life threatening possible problem,” said Kayla Martinez, Freeman Urgent Care.

Think chest pain, any severe pain, or severe shortness of breath.

“Bleeding profusely would be an emergency department problem. But if it’s just a small laceration, your kiddo has a cut or a bump or a bruise an urgent care is where they belong.”

Sprains can go to Urgent Care but broken bones are generally best dealt with through the emergency department. But what about if you get bitten by a dog or snake?

“Snake bite is something that should go to the emergency department. We have had various animals biting people. We’ve had skunk bites, rabbit bites, things like that and then they end up needing further care usually. Mainly we see dog bites as the main animal that we get.”

If your case is a good fit for Urgent Care, it could also save you time in the waiting room through a program called “Save Your Spot.”

“Is like call ahead seating at a restaurant. So you go online and you pick a time that works for you. It’s not an appointment, but it’s saving your place in line so you can do your waiting at home or in your car,” said Martinez.

And if you want a COVID test, avoid the emergency department. A good first choice is the Freeman Drive-Thru COVID test site, or Urgent Care.