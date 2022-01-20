KODE Medical Focus: Duodenal Switch Surgery

KODE — You’ve likely heard of a gastric bypass or gastric sleeve surgery. But another surgical option is a growing trend, helping certain patients gain the best outcomes for their health.

“Absolutely you take someone who’s maybe spending a lot of money every month on medications, can’t walk, can’t play with their grandkids, you know, can’t do the things that they want to do,” said Dr. T. Brad Coy, Freeman Surgeon.

When the issue is obesity, and especially cases combined with diabetes, Duodenal Switch surgery may be the answer.

“You’re doing a gastric sleeve to get the initial weight loss off. And then you’re taking the first part of the small intestine, and you’re bypassing a large section of the small intestine. And that’s where we get most of our absorption of nutrients. So you’re bypassing a section and then sewing the duodenal to the ileum where you’ll get some absorption but not as much as you normally would.”

There are some potential issues to consider.

“So, side effect is some diarrhea. It’s a malabsorption. So you have to keep an eye on the patients. But the patients that we’ve done so far have been very successful and got off their diabetic medicines relatively quick.”

The goal isn’t just weight loss.

“Improve the metabolic function of the patient, try to eliminate or improve the diabetes, high blood pressure, the overall health of the individual.”

Patients can expect to take vitamins for the rest of their life to ensure they’re getting the nutrients they need.