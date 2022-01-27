KODE — A clinical trial is underway through the Ozark Center, a very different way of evaluating mental health treatment using artificial intelligence.

“Therapy, traditionally, is a conversation. And so it’s been really hard to show what works, why it works, when it starts working,” said Sarah Horton, Hope Spring Clinical Trial, Grant Coordinator.

But mental health professionals could be getting a boost, a new way to use artificial intelligence to analyze their practice.

“I think it is similar to the technology that physicians are already using to dictate. But it is different because it’s recording the client as well and it records the whole session. So it gives us a lot more feedback than then you would just get from dictating from your memory and your notes that you’ve taken. It’s very reliable because it’s recording the whole session and gives a lot of feedback.”

Ozark Center’s Hope Spring is taking part in the clinical trial through Eleos Health.

“We are in the process of recruiting clients into the studies. We have therapists that are participants and we just get the consent from the clients as a part of recording this conversation with them.”

Horton forsees big benefits of using the AI.

“This is this is the future and it is going to help us to be as efficient as possible,” added Horton.