KODE — It’s never good to have issues with constipation, and that’s even worse when the condition is chronic.

“Chronic constipation can be just as simple as constipation and in some cases, it can lead to significant problems in all aspects of their life,” said Dr. Muhammad Shaukat, Pediatric Gastroenterologist.

A key component is how long the patient experiences constipation. It’s considered chronic if it’s been more than two or three months.

In young patients, it can affect growth patterns.

“It can lead to the other symptoms such as vomiting, abdominal pain, bloating. And kids, they don’t eat and it can lead to failure to thrive,” said Dr. Shaukat.

Causes include toddlers who avoid the process and babies with a change in diet.

“Normal times for the conservation to happen is when whenever there are changes happening. So, one change happens in a child’s life at about four to six months of age when we start giving them some solid foods. So, it’s just a different consistency of food that changes the stool character and the motility of the interference,” said Dr. Shaukat.

It’s also a problem for adults, most often classified as functional constipation.

“It can also be because of other problems such as thyroid issues, celiac disease, or problems with the nerves and the muscles of the intestine. The medical term for that is Hirschsprung’s Disease, it can be a problem such as anal ecclesia,” said Dr. Shaukat.

Treatment can involve medication and behavior modification, depending on the patient and the specific cause.