KODE — It’s a no brainer — it’s good for our health to get out and exercise. And it may be even riskier than we thought to stay on the couch.

“We know that inactivity is linked to a lot of problems, not just cancer, but it’s linked to a lot of chronic health conditions. A lot of our just general health is caused indirectly by our lifestyles, sedentary activity, lack of exercise, improper diets. All literature has shown again and again, the negative effects that can have on our health, and cancer is just another extension of that that we’re learning about now,” said Dr. Chance Matthiesen, Oncology at Freeman Health System.

And Dr. Chance Matthiesen says studies show that inactive sedentary adults do have higher cancer risks.

“It was noted that it was seen more in women than men. And it wasn’t necessarily every single cancer that was involved either.”

Stomach cancer is.

“Also endometrial cancers, kidney cancers, colon cancers, esophageal cancers, breast cancer and bladder cancer,” added Dr. Matthiesen.

You don’t have to run a marathon to even the odds.

“I think what’s most important is that everybody just gets up and moves. If you find that you’re doing something. Most of the days the week that’s getting your heart pumping, and getting your breathing then you’re probably meeting the requirements and doing it consistently. That’s the key doing it consistently.”