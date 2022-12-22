JOPLIN, Mo. — Since we were kids, we have heard about the importance of taking our vitamins.

But, what we need, and what we get, can change as we get older.

“We don’t absorb a lot of it as we get older sometimes, our intestinal system number one. Number two probably would be we change our appetite and we don’t eat as much of the things we should be eating,” said Dr. Henry Petry, D.O., Freeman Geriatric Med.

That includes getting enough calcium for our bones, or protein.

“Another one is vitamin D3, vitamin D3 normally should be around 800 units per day,” said Petry.

Dr. Henry Petry adds some patients are pushing that much higher, 5,000 units, in the hopes of preventing COVID-19. Vitamin deficiencies can stem from appetite loss.

“Sometimes we get too picky about the food that we do eat. and we only eat the things that we like in particular a lot of sweets and sweets are not too good for your brain and can cause clouding sometimes,” said Petry.

He suggests complex carbohydrates, like whole-grain bread, golden potatoes, sweet potatoes, brown rice, and whole-grain pasta.

“Beans are what I often say are God’s perfect food because it has a lot of complex carbs, has fat, and also have protein,” said Petry.

Eggs are another good choice for protein, along with cheese, yogurt, and peanut butter.