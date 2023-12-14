JOPLIN, Mo. — At Christmastime, it’s easy to focus on opening presents and what’s inside. But making good choices when picking out those presents can help ensure your holiday is safe and happy.

“We need to pay attention to the warning labels into the ages that are on the toy packages so that we’re buying developmentally appropriate toys and that we avoid choking hazards. For our kids, when we’re buying for our children and for family members, they can avoid a trip to the ER during Christmas time,” said Dr. Beth Garrett, Freeman Pediatrician.

And it isn’t just the gift recipient to consider but other kids who might use the toy.

“Legos are a great building toy that can use hand-eye coordination, imagination, but if you’ve got an older kid getting Legos and you’ve got a two-year-old walking around the house, those Legos are going to end up in inappropriate places and not just on the floor.”

And certain toys have a much higher rate of injuries than others, like a trampoline.

“Pediatricians are not a fan of trampolines. Like, ‘Oh, we got a new trampoline for the yard.’ I’m like, ‘Oh shoot, we’ll see your leg pain like injuries from trampolines… hoverboards… that new bike or new scooter,'” said Dr. Garrett.

And remember, an expensive toy may not always be the best choice for your child.

“So when we buy toys, you know there’s lots of flashing lights and technology and there’s lots of electronics when it comes to good development. Honestly, it’s the simple things, especially for the littles. It’s the simple things that promote development the best. We don’t have to buy the most expensive toy.”