KODE— You may associate a hospital stay with surgery and recovery and a long list of medical professionals. But in some cases, the best therapy comes on four legs.

“Everybody kind of gravitates to her. I mean, she’s really friendly,” said Jim Rhea, Volunteer.

Job number one when you’re a therapy dog.

“She’s just got a calmness about her presence. So I do think people have a tendency to stop and pet her and she’s real good about allowing people to pet her,” he said.

Meet Diamond, the therapy dog. She’s new on the job, and certified for therapy work just last summer.

“We have a long test that they have to do — a loose leash walking. They have to do meet and greets with other dogs. We have to do observations for three different times, places to make sure that they listen to you. And they enjoy what they’re doing,” said Dot Anthony, Therapy Dog Owner.

Owner Dot Anthony says Diamond is a natural.

“She loves it. She’s a completely different dog when she comes here. If you came to my house, she’d be jumping all over you. But here she just noticed that she’s supposed to be quiet and she gets pets from everybody,” Anthony said.

The Alliance of Therapy Dogs highlights a range of benefits from the program, everything from social support and improving a patient’s mood to reducing anxiety.

“They make a lot of difference. Especially when the people are stressed out and patients, you’ll walk into patient’s rooms and I’ve had one say I was just praying for an angel and you bring this baby in,” explained Anthony.

It’s up to the patient or staff member whether they want to see Diamond. This therapy dog has some big fans.

“When we walk in the room, they say, ‘Oh it’s a Diamond day.’ And they get really happy and each one of them likes to give her a little treat and pet her,” Anthony said.

It all reminds Dot Anthony that working with a therapy dog is exactly where she needs to be.

“This is my passion in life and sharing my dogs with other people and trying to make them happy. Just make people smile,” she adds.