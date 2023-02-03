KODE— This is American Heart Month – a chance to make sure yours is in good shape — and know your options if you need some cardiovascular help.

“Transcatheter aortic valve replacement or TAVR, also called “tavvy.” What this is is replacing dysfunctional aortic valve using transcatheter techniques through a small hole in the leg, avoiding the need for open heart surgery. This is typically done in patients who are usually elderly,” said Dr. Vigyan Bang, Interventional Cardiologist.



It involves calcium buildup and the uric valve, making it tough to pump blood through the rest of the cardiovascular system. Treatment has traditionally been open heart surgery, but TAVR is another option.

“We take that valve that goes across and sits inside your heart. And inside of that plastic tube that goes in through the leg is a valve and once I’m happy with where the valve was positioned, it deploys, gets anchored in place by a current valve that has all the calcium in place. That valve stays in, everything else comes out. Most of my patients go home the next day,” said Dr. Bang.

But if your issue is a rapid heart rate with poor blood flow and potentially blood clots, the Watchman procedure may be the answer.

“The way it works is we go into the leg with a small catheter that goes from the blue side to the red side, we identify that pocket where the vast majority of blood clots in the heart form and then occlude that pocket with a small plug called the Watchman device,” Dr. Bang said.

During the next several weeks, it incorporates into your heart.

“Effectively sealing that pocket, that there is no chance that there can be the formation of blood clot in their pocket, thereby reducing your risk for having a stroke and eliminating the need for requiring a blood thinner,” Dr. Bang added.

Both procedures are offered at the Freeman Heart and Vascular Institute.