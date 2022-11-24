KODE— It’s estimated one out of three American adults has prediabetes, but most of them don’t know it. But finding out and taking preventive action can make a huge difference in your health.

“Pre-diabetes is a term that not everybody’s familiar with. It’s what they used to call “borderline.” We prefer to call it pre-diabetes because it takes attention to that if you don’t do something about it here, you’re going to develop diabetes,” said Laura Mills, Diabetes Educator.

It means your blood sugar is high, but not high enough for a firm diagnosis.

“We feel that if if you pay attention to those risk factors and try to do something about the things that you can do something about, then perhaps you can prevent yourself from developing diabetes,” Mills said.

You can’t change your family history. But losing weight and staying active are strategies you can control.

“Those are two ways that we feel that you can prevent developing diabetes,” said Mills.

The symptoms can be very basic.

“Most common symptom is being very thirsty. So because you’re very thirsty, you’re drinking lots of fluids,” she added.

And it’s not just about diabetes itself, but how that raises your risk factors for other serious issues, like blindness.

“Diabetes is the number one cause of kidney failure. It’s the number one cause of getting a sore on your foot that doesn’t heal well. And now you have to have an amputation. It’s the statistics on heart attacks and strokes are two out of three people with diabetes will have those,” she said.