KODE— Halloween means candy, candy, and more candy. And kids couldn’t be happier. But not paying close attention to the packaging could cause serious health issues for some trick-or-treaters.

“There are probably an excess of 50 million people in the United States that have food allergies,” said Dr. Ronald Edwards, Urgent Care.

Making trick-or-treating a challenge for many children.

“Probably most of the things that they would receive at someone’s house are going to have products that can be antigenic or allergy-inducing,” he added.

Ranging from peanuts and tree nuts to milk and eggs.

“You have to go through the candy really well. Realizing, that not only if, it may not have it on the label but it may be produced in a plant where milk or eggs or peanuts or tree nuts are used,” Dr. Edwards said.

And parents should be on the lookout for symptoms of a possible allergy outbreak.

“Numbness of the lips, swelling of the tongue or the lips, an itchy rash, hives, shortness of breath, and in some children they can develop nausea and vomiting,” he said.

If you know your child has allergies make sure you have an epinephrine pen on hand to start treatment immediately. If there are no known allergies try an antihistamine.

“If the antihistamine does not help or if they develop any trouble swallowing or breathing they should go to the emergency room,” Dr. Edwards added.