KODE — The big focus for most patients seeking help at Freeman Health System is the diagnosis and which treatment options are right for them. but, in some cases, there’s an extra challenge when the patient doesn’t speak English.

So, now a look at who handles that — and the technology they use.

“I interpret and translate documents — as well I interpret for the people that come in into the hospital, within the hospital and try to translate the information that is being given,” said Jamie Munoz, Freeman Interpreter.

In other words, Jamie Munoz makes sure patients, who don’t speak English, understand what’s going on.

“You can be at admissions, they can be as simple as paperwork. They can be with our physician, he can be with that nurse with our pharmacy tech — anywhere,” said Munoz.

Essentially any health-related communications.

“It’s very important in order for the staff, the provider to provide adequate care to be able to understand what the patient is experiencing. And for the patient to follow instructions is very important that he needs they need to understand what the provider is saying,” added Mark Moreland, Freeman Interpreter.

Spanish is the most common language. But Freeman sees a wide variety, even Russian and Somali. And if there’s no one available for that particular language — there’s a high-tech option to help.

Freeman has the Spectra Corporation Language Line and the video interpreter machine.

“That’s all I’m going to need right now — that you very much and have a good day,” said Moreland.

The goal at the end of the day is clear lines of communication and healthier patients.

“It could be a completely different diagnosis if you say one word wrong. And so sometimes I’ve had people who are just maybe crying because they feel that they’re gonna die and it’s a bad diagnosis. And we come and help and we’re like, no, it’s this and this. And these are the things that they can do to help you. What I really like about the job is that you always get to help people and it’s very rewarding,” said Katherine Munoz, Freeman Interpreter.