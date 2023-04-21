KODE — Mammograms are an important diagnostic tool when it comes to identifying breast cancer. And the option to get a 3D mammogram can be crucial in protecting the health of some patients.

“One in out of eight women will have a lifetime risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer sometime in their life,” said Dr. Jane Seto, Radiologist.

So Dr. Seto hopes to see more patients signing up, especially for the 3D Pristina mammogram.

“So there are a few things The first is compared to traditional 2D, 3D mammogram definitely gives better image quality and we can see smaller lesions much better to detect cancer at an early stage and also to the patient comfort level that 3D usually has a better patient tolerance with less compression and most patients find that to be less painful when they’re getting the exam done,” she said.

They’re able to manipulate the 3D image for more detail.

“3D is seeing the breast tissue slice by slice. So we’re able to see more details inside the breast instead of just a superimposed one picture for everything on one image. So we can see a lot of smaller cancers and that will definitely help with the patient,” said Dr. Seto.

Using the 3D image can also reduce the chances of reading a false positive for breast cancer.

“So 2D actually has more false positives compared to 3D, just because when the breast tissue is compressed, and we take one image for everything together, when things adds up, they can always look at something which is big. It might turn out to be nothing but 3D when you look at things kind of dissecting every layer of the breast and we can definitely tell for sure a lot of the time,” she explained.

Choosing the 3D option could also mean finding breast cancer earlier and improving the odds of successful treatment.

“Studies have shown that 3d detects cancer earlier. So that’s really significant. There will be less invasive surgery, radiation, chemo, and things like that. So, everything when we detect cancer early it helps everybody and not just the patients but also the healthcare system as well,” said Dr. Seto.