"Reflections of Hunger -- Disordered Eating and Body Image Through Their Eyes" highlights one of the deadliest types of mental illness

JOPLIN, Mo. — A one-day art exhibit was so popular last year — it’s getting month-long exposure right now inside the Joplin Public Library.

“Eating disorders are the second deadliest mental illness out of all of the mental illnesses, second only to opioid abuse,” said Dr. Jenny Copeland, Reconnecting Eating Disorders Clinic Director.

And this exhibit is hoping to further educate people about the problem. “Reflections of Hunger — Disordered Eating and Body Image Through Their Eyes” gives folks a look at some of the things people deal with when it comes to eating disorders and body image issues.

It was done through Ozark Center – Hope Spring. Dr. Jenny Copeland is a licensed psychologist and director of the Reconnect Eating Disorders Clinic at the facility.

“We are the first in the nation to develop a program like this in a community mental health center. So what that means is, we are the first program to develop in the nation to make sure that we have really good treatment for people that have these deadly illnesses, but have very view resources. We have a full, multi-disciplinary team of therapists and dieticians, coaches and nurses that offer in-depth, intense treatment for folks to help prevent, you know, lifelong health damages or even death,” said Dr. Copeland.

Nine percent of the U.S. population will have an eating disorder in their lifetime — that’s close to 30 million people. It affects everyone — people of color, athletes, kids, the LGBTQ community, disabled individuals, and veterans.

“Everybody knows about the idea of anorexia nervosa. That’s our stereotype is, you know, a thin, teenage girl who’s restricting her intake. And, but there’s a, a really wide variety. Binge eating disorder’s actually the most prevalent eating disorder, but what I think is important is in our community, they look different than what you would expect. So here they offer start because people don’t have enough access to food. So we start limiting our intake, try to make it stretch for our children. It can just look really different here,” said Dr. Copeland.

As for the exhibit — it’s been open since the end of June — and runs through July 31st.

“A lot of our artists this year were also in our art show last year, and they felt empowered to share more.”