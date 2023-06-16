JOPLIN, Mo. — If we neglect being properly prepared — even cautious — when it comes to doing yard work, we could wind up spending less time on chores and more time with our doctor.

“Yard work involves people who often have been out of or away from the yard for weeks or months, using tools that they don’t use on an everyday basis,” said Dr. Richard Swinney, Emergency Medicine.

Which all too often can end up with accidental injuries and a trip to the emergency room.

“Usually trips and falls, but if people are really getting into moving things, cutting weeds, and that sort of stuff. Lumbar injuries, weed eating injuries are quite common. You get lacerations, but you can also get burns, you’d get a lot of eye injuries,” he adds.

Even poison ivy. So if there are outdoor chores to tackle, think prevention.

“If you’re working during the day, recommendations for a broad brim happens at least three inches, brim eye protection if you’re working with any kind of motorized equipment like weed eaters or lawn mowers. Protecting your hands with gloves, feet with close-toed shoes, long shirt, and long pants,” said Dr. Swinney.

And make sure any kids tackling those jobs can handle them.

“The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that a push lawnmower should not be used by children under the age of 12. That riding lawnmower should not be used by children under the age of 16. But age is not a sufficient marker. Whoever is operating machinery with a 200-mile-an-hour rotating blade should have the emotional maturity to be able to deal with emergencies and the situational awareness to predict possible problems,” warned Dr. Swinney.