JOPLIN, Mo. — Whether it’s a bit of moodiness, a lack of energy or outright depression, this time of year can be tough on our mental health, but we don’t have to just live with the winter blues.

“The wonderful is our real thing. People do tend to be sadder in the winter in that during that time of year,” said Hailee Bradshaw, Urgent Behavioral Solutions.

It could be connected to factors like the cold weather, or getting less daylight.

“Chemicals in the brain sometimes have a hard time adjusting to like time changes and the changes in the light, how bright it is during the day, and how long it’s bright. So people will have more issues whenever they’re shorter daylight hours,” said Bradshaw.

The symptoms are similar to depression.

“They might be more irritable, they might have difficulty sleeping, they might sleep too much. Their eating patterns might change, different things like that,” said Bradshaw.

Treatments can range to getting more exercise and improving your diet, to asking for professional help.

“You can take these lights that release vitamin D and are supposed to mimic sunlight and it’s supposed to bring you out of it. You can also do psychotherapy, which is traditional therapy. Medications can help if other stuff isn’t helping,” said Bradshaw.

It most often affects women and can overlap with those who are already diagnosed with depression or bipolar disorder.

If the symptoms are serious, you should seek outside help.

“If people are concerned about possibly struggling with this, they need to reach out to their friends and family and they can go to Ozark center and seek out therapy or go to crisis or urgent behavioral solutions. There are tons of resources out there that they can get help very quickly with it,” said Bradshaw.