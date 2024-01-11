JOPLIN, Mo. — It could be a cough—or a fever—or a tightness when you breathe. All could be signs you’re part of a growing trend in respiratory illnesses.

“We have started to see increases in all of our common respiratory illnesses that we typically see this time of year,” said Breck Royer, Freeman Health System Infection Control Officer.

A season that started back at the beginning of October.

“We really started to see an increase right at the end of December. We are seeing increases in COVID for the most part and some flu and a little bit of RSV, and that trend has continued through the first week here in January, and we’ll see where it goes from here.”

The expectation is that those case counts will continue to rise, meaning it’s a good idea for patients to take steps to protect themselves.

“There are lots of reasons to wash your hands and be cleaning your surfaces regularly and disinfecting, and you know getting vaccinated where you can. It’s because of all of these illnesses.”

There are vaccines for the flu and COVID.

“And another one that’s newer as RSV. We have vaccinations for RSV now for certain populations. So another one to just talk to your physician about if you think that might benefit you.”

Also, disinfect high-touch surfaces.

“Phones. That’s a big one. Door handles for sure. I go around disinfecting the light switches in my house,” said Royer.

If you’re feeling under the weather, evaluate how seriously it’s affecting your health.

“If you’re experiencing symptoms that are new for you and would be considered concerning, like shortness of breath, and that’s not something that you have experienced before, you definitely want to get in touch with your doctor earlier rather than later. For these conditions, early treatment can be key to preventing it from becoming a serious illness.”