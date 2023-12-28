JOPLIN, Mo. — When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, you might think of losing weight, more exercise, or stopping smoking. However, you might want to consider a list of medical screenings to ensure you’re starting 2024 in good health.

“The beginning of the year is a great time to start looking at your health. And start planning what you’re going to be doing for that year, and it’s a great time to get preventative screenings,” said Fran Cloyd, Freeman Screen Team Coordinator.

The Freeman Screen Team offers some standard tests that most patients might want to consider.

“We offer blood pressure, weight and body comp, bone density. Also lab draws.”

But older patients and those with a family history might want to get a carotid artery screening to check the risk of stroke.

“It’s an ultrasound that we do of your carotid arteries. We just do the ultrasound of both sides of your neck, and it can show if there’s any narrowing or plaque that is in your carotid arteries that can break off and cause a stroke.”

The Screen Team also offers a peripheral artery disease screening.

“It can tell you what your risk is for heart attack or stroke based on if there is plaque in your peripheral arteries. And you usually don’t have symptoms with that unless it has advanced, and then it’s painful when you walk and painful when you do things,” said Cloyd.

There’s also the check for an abdominal aortic aneurysm.

“It’s an ultrasound of the abdomen of the aorta in the abdomen, which is the biggest artery in the body. And you can have people can have a ballooning of that or a widening of that. And if you have the test and it shows that, then you can get in to see your physician before it would rupture.”

And an osteoporosis screening.

Fran Cloyd, Freeman Screen Team Coordinator: “We like to do that test just to do a baseline for people to see where they are. And if they do happen to score low, then we would refer them to their physician for early treatment.”

An appointment is required – you can check dates by calling 417-347-6555.