JOPLIN, Mo. — Last week, we discussed a top-10 list of less serious factors that can result in a visit to the emergency room.

Dr. Connor Bridge, Freeman Emergency Physician, explained, “There are plenty of people who come in for laceration management, who have puncture wounds and that type of thing.”

Serious cuts and lacerations rank as the fifth most common reason you might find yourself in the emergency room. While minor cases can be handled at home, Dr. Bridge advises, “If you’ve attempted all of your at-home measures — which include pressure and band-aids and washing — if those aren’t working, then it’s always important to be evaluated in the emergency department.”

The fourth cause on the list is associated with traffic accidents, so it’s crucial to ensure that anyone behind the wheel can concentrate on the road safely.

“Making sure that you understand who’s behind the car, that they’re able to operate safely and that they’re not under the influence of a drug or alcohol situation is important,” Dr. Bridge emphasized.

Number three on the list involves patients being struck by another person, animal, or object, which can occur during various activities, from accidental rollerblading incidents to problems while walking your dog.

Second on the list are unintentional poisonings, including preventable incidents where children’s curiosity leads to trouble. Dr. Bridge advises, “Use the typical safety precautions on your cupboards and drawers to ensure that they can’t be accessed by children who don’t understand what those medications do and what can happen when they take them. Cleaning products can also be very dangerous for children.”

And topping the list as the number one reason for emergency room visits is unintentional falls. In many cases, the culprit is something as ordinary as household items.

“Getting rid of area rugs that you frequently trip on, eliminating clutter items that might fall to the floor, ensuring that your house is cleaned up to the best extent possible, and removing obstacles that might trip you up during the night,” said Dr. Bridge.