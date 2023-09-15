JOPLIN, Mo. — Local experts are warning that suicide is on the rise in Southwest Missouri. It comes on top of state numbers that are higher than the national average.

“It is an ever-present threat to the community,” said Del Camp, Ozark Center Chief Clinical OFC.

And he says Ozark Center is seeing a rise in suicide.

“There are three things that people oftentimes think — helpless, hapless, and hopeless. And so one of the things that they believe oftentimes is they would actually do the rest of the people who know me and care about me, it would probably this would be doing them a favor,” Camp said.

So, he adds, if you notice someone acting differently, ask them if anything is wrong.

“Really, the first thing is just have the conversation and bring it out. And sometimes they’ll tell you outright, and sometimes they won’t,” he said.

Camp says there is a long list of factors that can lead to suicidal thoughts, anything from the most personal parts of their lives to changes in society as a whole. For example, the lingering impact of the COVID pandemic.

“It loosens some of the social fabric that we know; it separated us from relationships and from you know, our traditions hold us together. And some of those traditions went away forever,” he said.

Don’t forget about the Suicide Hotline. It can be a good resource for someone considering suicide or even you if you want to help someone else.

“It could be for someone who knows or love someone who they think may be having a suicide emergency. And so, because that period of time is so short, it’s important to know to get the best information you can about how to intervene,” said Camp.

He adds if you are feeling down and it’s not getting better — seek help.

“Call somebody and just talk it over with we have walk-in assessments, five days a week, Monday through Friday. We have crisis available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There really is no reason to have to think that there isn’t a change that can take place. Help is available,” he said.