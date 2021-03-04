Skip to content
KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com
Joplin
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Joplin News First
Local News Today
GMFS
Pet of the Week
Living Well
Daily Dose of Good News
Newsfeed Now
The Anti-Violence Project
Suicide Crisis
The Mafia Tapes
Golden Lion Award
Buddy Check
Medical Focus
Joplin Area Coronavirus
Weather
Local Weather Forecast
Joplin Weather
Pittsburg, KS Weather
Regional Forecast
Joplin Area Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Drawings
Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Train Like an Olympian
Chiefs
National Sports
MIAA Tournament
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Golf
Community
Kansas Association of Broadcasters Scholarship
Red, White and Blue Hero Salute
Joplin Tornado: Stronger Together
Community Calendar
Four States No Text Zone
All In A Days Drive
Marketplace
12 Weeks of Summer!
HOT Branson Deals | 50% Off
Merchant Deals | 50% Off
Dining Deals | 50% Off
Sponsored Content – Business Showcase
Ask the Professionals
Contests
Bouquets of Kindness
Play our Auto Racing Challenge!
Apple of Todays Eye
About Us
Newsletter Signup
Update Your Fourstateshomepage App
Meet The KSN News Team
Meet The KODE News Team
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Contact Us – Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Medical Focus
Skin cancer is common, here are some ways to prevent getting it
Video
Local stage 4 Cancer patient gets treatment that actually works
Video
Cancer treatments for men are improving with an advanced testing called “Decipher”
Video
It’s important to get your cardiovascular system checked on here and there, it makes an impact on your health
Video
Indoor Dangers for Children and Teens in Joplin, MO
Video
More Medical Focus Headlines
Sign of a stroke
Video
Gallbladder surgery
Video
FMF: Safe Summer Fun
Video
Neosho residents gain surgical options thanks to Freeman Health System
Video
Lab Services
Video
Freeman Medical Focus — Children’s Health
Video
Freeman Medical Focus — Carpal Tunnel
Video
Freeman Medical Focus — Deep Vein Thrombosis
Video
Freeman Medical Focus — Nutrition advice for babies
Video
Freeman Medical Focus — National Kidney Month
Video
Trending Stories
Drive-by shooting in Blendville Neighborhood, Joplin Police recover evidence, numerous casings in the roadway
Video
IRS sending out 4 million ‘surprise’ tax refunds this week
Gateway Arch finally named Missouri’s state monument
Video
Joplin City Council Special Work Session, May 10, 2021; Parks and Stormwater Sales Tax Renewal, Future of Memorial Hall, Use Tax Discussion
What was your first car?