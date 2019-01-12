Medicaid expansion to be a big topic during Kansas legislative session

Southeast Kansas lawmakers say Medicaid expansion will be a big topic of discussion during the coming legislative session.

Legislators say there are 70 hospitals in the state that could be in danger if Medicaid isn't expanded. State Representative Monica Murnan says expanding Medicaid would have a big impact, and not just on those in need of medical care. She says it could also help boost the local economy.

Senator Richard Hilderbrand says, while he isn't necessarily opposed to the idea of Medicaid expansion, first he wants to see problems with the current system addressed.

"We believe that about 180,000 working Kansans could be covered through this expansion, and we know that there's a lot of them here in southeast Kansas that would fall into that category. It's worth our time and effort,” says State Representative Monica Murnan.

"These are the most vulnerable in Kansas, and as a state legislator, that is my main priority, first priority, is to take care of our most vulnerable in our state, and we're not doing a good job there,” says Senator Richard Hilderbrand.

The Kansas legislature returns to session at two o'clock next Monday afternoon.