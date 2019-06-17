Breaking News
Medicaid expansion subject of Oklahoma campaign

by: Autumn Bracey

A new campaign launches in Oklahoma to address healthcare coverage throughout the state. 

The organization Oklahomans Decide Healthcare is working to expand Medicaid. 

To do this, they are seeking 178,000 signatures to place the issue on the ballot in November of 2020. 

Ultimately, if the ballot passed it  would result in Oklahoma accepting more federal dollars. 

Those opposing the expansion say accepting these funds could potentially put the state in a financial bind. 

Oklahoma currently has the second highest number of uninsured individuals in the country.
 

