Meals On Wheels drivers needed

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Area Agency on Aging needs your help to get Meals On Wheels delivered to our local seniors this holiday season.

The need for drivers often goes up this time of year for a couple of reasons.

For one, many regular drivers take time off during this time of year to spend time with friends and family.

Secondly, the need for the number of meals to be delivered can grow as the weather changes.

Brittany Caine, Area Agency on Aging Nutrition Program, said, “It gets a little colder and sometimes our seniors don’t feel comfortable leaving their homes, and we just want to make sure everyone’s safe so rather than have them come out to the centers. We sometimes have an extra need for more drivers to deliver those meals to those seniors.”

If you’d like more information about volunteering as a driver at the center nearest to you, you can call 417-781-7562 extension 29.