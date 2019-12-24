MDC warns of invasive insect which would hide in your firewood

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The Missouri Department Of Conservation is urging people to be aware of where they are getting their firewood — and don’t move it far from where it was cut.

Them problem is 75 Central Missouri counties are invaded with Emerald Ash Borers.

According to the Dept of Conservation, Emerald Ash Borers are exotic beetles from Asia that will attack and kill all ash trees.

In its larval stage, the insect will feed on the vascular tissues under the bark and cut off the trees’ flow of water and nutrients.

To prevent the spreading of the insect, the conservation asks you to not move firewood more than 50 miles from where you cut the wood.

Francis Skalicky, Media Specialist, Missouri Department of Conservation, said, “You can cut that firewood, cut it up into pieces, and that bark will still be on there so you’re not hurting that larva. It’s still staying there just fine. You move that firewood to a new location, Spring arrives, larval stage emerges in an adult beetle, and you have a new problem in a new area.”

The pest first appeared in Missouri in the early 2000s.