MDC setting up testing sites for CWD

News
Posted: / Updated:

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation is setting up testing sites across the state this weekend.

MDC is voluntarily testing deer for chronic wasting disease. Because of coronavirus, they’re holding a drive thru event. 30 counties in Missouri are part of the chronic wasting disease zone, including Barry County — which means an infected deer has been found in that area.

Francis Skalicky, Media Specialist, Missouri Dept of Conservation, said, “If you harvest a deer this weekend November 14 or 15 you will have the option of taking your deer to a site where they can pull a sample.”

The closest testing site is in Barry County. He says this year’s testing is voluntary because of coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories