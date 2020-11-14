MDC setting up testing sites for CWD

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation is setting up testing sites across the state this weekend.

MDC is voluntarily testing deer for chronic wasting disease. Because of coronavirus, they’re holding a drive thru event. 30 counties in Missouri are part of the chronic wasting disease zone, including Barry County — which means an infected deer has been found in that area.

Francis Skalicky, Media Specialist, Missouri Dept of Conservation, said, “If you harvest a deer this weekend November 14 or 15 you will have the option of taking your deer to a site where they can pull a sample.”

The closest testing site is in Barry County. He says this year’s testing is voluntary because of coronavirus.