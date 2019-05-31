MDC proposes price increases to nonresident permits

The Missouri Department of Conservation is proposing price increases for some nonresident hunting and fishing permits.

Permit prices have remained the same since 1999, however, the MDC says the increases are needed to help provide conservation work and services around the state.

The prices will be based off of information related to cost-of-living increases in the last decade.

The proposed changes were given initial approval by the Missouri Conservation Commission on May 23rd. Now, the MDC is asking for public comment on the changes.

The Commission will consider input received and make a final decision to on the changes during its August 23rd meeting.

If approved, the anticipated date of the increases would be in February of 2020.

