MDC Prescribed Burn Workshop

Mindenmines, Mo - Landowners and interested residents of Missouri head out to Southwest Barton County to learn about private land burning.

The Missouri Department of Conservation held a Private Land Public Burn Workshop at the Shawnee Trail Conservation Area in Mindenmines today.

Conservationists taught landowners how to do safely prescribed fires on their lands as well as how to draw up their own fire plan.

Experts say fire can be a great tool to use if you properly prepare for it.

"The benefits of fire is incredible. There is no other tool that we can use to get the benefits to the habitat like fire is. So land owners knowing that this is a real valuable tool and the fact that they want to do this prescribed burning is a good thing." says Dave Darrow, Private Lands Regional Supervisor

If you want to learn how to set up a prescribed burn plan, we've provided a link to local MDC contacts on four states home page dot com.

https://mdc.mo.gov/regional-contacts