MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation needs your help studying a common summer pest.

MDC is teaming up with A.T. Still University in Kirksville to study ticks.

The university is asking Missouri residents to collect live ticks they find and mail them so they can test them for tickborne pathogens.

Ticks are generally found in tall vegetation and they latch onto animals or humans.

MDC says there is little known about ticks and this study could help them understand more.

Francis Skalicky, Media Specialist Missouri Department of Conservation, says, “We know we have ticks in Missouri, we know some of the varieties, but there does seem to be more varieties than maybe what we suspected more species. And we also know a little bit about the disease they carry, but we want to know more details about that like are some diseases more prevalent in some species of ticks.”

The university is accepting live ticks now through September 2022.

For more information on how to send the ticks go here