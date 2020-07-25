MDC asks residents to be bear aware

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation are asking show-me state residents to be bear aware from now on.

The black bear is one of the largest and heaviest wild animals in the state and can tip the scales at up to 500 pounds.

And they estimate there could be as many as 800 of them calling Missouri home.

There have already been more than 250 of the Bruins sighted just this year.

If you want to decrease your odds of having a close encounter with one they suggest you keep grills and smokers clean and store them inside when not in use.

Don’t leave pet food outside.

Keep campsites clean and store all food and trash in a vehicle or strung high off the ground between two trees.

For more information, follow the link below.

www.mdc.mo.gov/bearaware