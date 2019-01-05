MDC asks for input on Shawnee Trail conservation area management plan

The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for your input on the future of a Southwest Missouri conservation area.

Comments are being sought on the draft Shawnee Trail conservation area management plan. Conservation areas are lands the department owns or manages for conservation and public use. There are currently more than one thousand in the state. Shawnee Trails is a 36 hundred acre area south of Mindenmines in Barton County.

Public comments on the management plan are being accepted through January 31st of this year. To review the plan or offer comments, you can visit a link we’ve provided here.