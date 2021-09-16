McKinley Elementary presented with check from Subaru of America

JOPLIN, Mo. — In tonight’s dose of good news…

Thanks to a long-time friendship, one Joplin elementary school was granted with a check to help further its students learning.

McKinley Elementary School received a check of 5,000 dollars from Subaru of America.

On top of that, Fletcher Auto Group donated a check of 561 dollars.

The money was raised from a 24 hour walk that started at Subaru and ended in Fairland, Oklahoma, and will be divided among all teachers to help better the learning of their students.

“This money allows us to go above and beyond for our students. Whether it be during the school day, maybe an after school club or activity, tutoring through reading or math, it’s great, it’s fantastic,” said Jason Riddle – McKinley Elementary Principal

“It was a hard challenge. I mean, when you think about walking for 24 hours, you have to be mentally prepared. But, when you know that the cause is bigger than you than there’s no quit, you just go until you can’t go anymore,” said Ann Onyango – Fletcher Auto-Group Sales Consultant.

Ann adds she didn’t want to do the walk at first, but looking back at it, she’s glad she did.