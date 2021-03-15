McDonald’s to offer healthcare workers free drinks once again

FOUR STATE AREA — If you’re a health care worker and find yourself in need of an ice-cold beverage this week – a popular fast-food restaurant has you covered.

All week – all McDonald’s locations in the Four State region are providing free large soft drinks and-or iced teas through their drive-thrus. Again – the promotion is only for health care workers. All they have to do is show their medical identification.

Alex Maffei, McDonald’s Owner & Operator, said, “Our employees just love being able to give back, because everybody in the community has been impacted by Covid, so it’s just one small way we can show our appreciation.”

This is the third time area McDonald’s have provided the free drinks to health care workers.