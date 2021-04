FOUR STATE AREA — Its current slogan is “I’m lovin’ it” – and area teachers will love what McDonald’s is offering to them next week.

Beginning on Tuesday, the fast-food chain in Joplin and surrounding areas, will honor educators with a free egg mcmuffin. Officials say supporting teachers is always a priority – but moreso now, since it’s been such a challenging school year.

Teachers simply need to show a valid educator ID between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. It includes drive-thru service.