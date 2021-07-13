McDonald’s is donating money for every pound of fries that are sold today

JOPLIN, MO – In case you were unaware, today is National French Fry Day.

And, it’s only fitting that a local organization is benefitting.

For every pound of fries sold at local McDonald’s locations, one penny is being donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States in Joplin.

You might not think that’s a lot, but take a moment to consider the popularity of the restaurant chain’s side order, not to mention there are 25 McDonald’s supporting the House That Love Built.

One year, this fundraiser resulted in $20,000.

“McDonalds french fries are wonderful and just think when you’re eating them don’t think about the calories, just think about helping families with sick children in the hospital, and that makes it go down a lot easier.” Says Shirley Hylton, RMD House Associate Director.

The Penny for a Pound of Fries fundraiser runs until midnight tonight.