McDonald County’s Indian Creek Bridge has been reopened to traffic

Lanagan, Mo. — A bridge in McDonald County is open again to traffic.

The Indian Creek Bridge on Route EE in Lanagan had been closed for repairs since June. The bridge was built in 1928 — and its deteriorating condition made a new structure necessary.

MODOT officials estimate 960 vehicles typically cross the bridge each day. The project is a part of Governor Mike Parson’s $351 million “Focus on Bridges” program — which is replacing 250 bridges across Missouri.

The work on the Indian Creek Bridge finished close to a month ahead of schedule.