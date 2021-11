McDonald County, MO– Dawn Wynn is being held in the McDonald County jail with no bond.

She’s charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to a home on Pleasant Grove Road for a reported shooting.

There they found Harold Lee Wynn dead — he’d been shot in the head. Dawn Wynn was taken into custody.

Authorities also seized a 40-caliber pistol believed to be the murder weapon.