McDonald County Treatment Court holds annual soup fundraiser

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo.–Treatment court officials and participants in McDonald County give thanks to supportive community members.

McDonald County Treatment Court hosted its annual soup luncheon fundraiser at the courthouse. Community members living in McDonald and Newton County came to visit the treatment team and participants during their lunch break for some soup and dessert.

The proceeds collected will go towards the participants’ incentatives in the program as well as training sessions for the team.

“Not only is it great for the community to see the program is ongoing and that it’s flourishing=-it’s also great for the participants to see the community come out and support them,” explained McDonald County Assistant Prosecutor Maleia Cheney.

Cheney says this is the largest fundraiser for Missouri’s 40th Judicial Circuit Court.