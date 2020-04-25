McDonald County teenager’s artwork to be displayed in Jefferson City

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A McDonald County senior is celebrating after her artwork was chosen as the winner of a special competition.

Summer McCool’s artwork, called “Grandma’s Hands” was chosen as the winner of the congressional art competition for the 7th District.

It is currently headed to Jefferson City to be displayed and will eventually hang in our nation’s capitol for one year.

Summer says this art piece is a tribute to her grandmother, who is an award-winning artist and introduced her to art when she was a child.

McCool says, “I just grew up coming to her grandma’s house, like, after school almost every day, and just making art with her, and it’s just, like, what we always did together. It’s such a personal thing. I just love the expression it allows and you don’t really have to to use words to explain something with art.”

McCool adds the art started off as an assignment about oranges, and she never expected it to win a competition.

She hasn’t had a chance to share the great news with her grandmother yet, but she’s sure she’ll be proud.